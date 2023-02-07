Elaine Emily (Greenwald) Frees was born on June 24, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN; the second child of Elmer and Emily Greenwald.
Elaine grew up in Hopkins and Minnetonka, MN and graduated from Deephaven High School in 1943. While in high school, she met Richard "Dick" Frees who became her high school sweetheart and the love of her life.
While Dick served in the Army in Europe in WWII, Elaine worked at Minneapolis Moline in Hopkins while backing the war effort.
After the war, Dick proposed to Elaine and she accepted and wanted a June wedding, and Dick wanted to marry her ASAP so the wedding date was set for June 1, 1946.
Dick and Elaine started building their first house on Tonkawood Road in Minnetonka where they lived when Allen and John were born.
In 1950, they moved in with Dick's parents, Stan and Irene, in Deephaven and started saving money to build a new house right next door, which they did in 1955 where they lived when their third child Julie was born.
Dick and Elaine built additional new homes in Deephaven and Orono, MN and Granstburg, WI. They lived in Grantsburg and were members of Central United Methodist Church there until 2015 when Dick died. Elaine then moved to an apartment at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park, MN where she continued to live until her death on February 5, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Emily; her older brother, Irvin; her younger sister, Vivian; her husband, Dick; and grandson, Adam.
Elaine is survived by her three children, Allen (Joan), John (Joyce) and Julie (Paul); six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Elaine's wishes were for no funeral service but rather a family get together in the summer to celebrate her life.
If you wish to make a memorial gift in Elaine's name, please do so to either Lake Minnetonka Shores or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
