Duane "Doc" Arthur Eide

Duane Arthur Eide passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the age of 83 after a long, fierce and courageous battle with a Covid-19 related pneumonia. Preceded in death by parents Thelma and Arthur Eide and sister Jan Ackerman. Survived by soulmate and wife of 61 years, Patricia L. Eide; daughter Tasha Eide, son Patrick Eide (Wendy); grandchildren Brooklyn and Braeden; sisters Shirley Friedl, Vonnie Lammers and brother Rod Eide. Duane was born in Moorhead, MN and grew up on a farm where at a very young age learned hard work, strong morals and ethics. Duane attended Moorhead State University with plans of becoming a teacher. Soon after graduating college, he married the love of his life, Patricia, whom he met during college. They had two beloved children Patrick and Tasha and two sweet, amazing grandchildren. Duane and Pat both taught in the Mound Westonka School District and became longtime active residents of Mound, MN. Duane established himself as a well-respected and admired English teacher having nearly 7,000 students over his 35-year career. He went on to become a self-published passionate author of seven intriguing books, an avid cyclist, and an active, dedicated member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Upon retirement, Duane and Patricia traveled the world which included visits to their home countries of Norway and Sweden. Duane lived his life based on hard work, principal, family values, loyalty and promoting his community. Duane will be fondly remembered as a devoted and loyal husband, father and friend, with an uncanny ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves. A family service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church with a larger public celebration of life TBD (posted on Facebook and via the Mound Laker newspaper).
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.