On May 10, 2020, beloved son, brother, friend Douglas Michael Carey went to be with God. He was 54 years old and a long time Orono resident. Doug was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish and was an Anheuser Busch beer enthusiast. Survived by his parents Mike and Sue Carey of New Braunfels, TX and three sisters, Leanne Donelson, Sheila Thompson and Patty Carey Crain. Doug was preceded in death by his beloved Labrador Retrievers, Apple and Honeygold. Doug will be missed by his many relatives and friends that he made throughout his life. A memorial service will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. Doug’s wishes were to be cremated. “DOSAYQUENTA”

