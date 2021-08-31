Dorothy Mary Hanson, 89, of Mound, passed away August 25, 2021 at her home. She was born February 2, 1932 in Glencoe, daughter of Paul and Louise (Penas) Popelka. On June 27, 1950, she married Clarence Hanson and they were blessed with 10 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, son Timmy, parents, brothers and sisters, and granddaughters Rachel Holley and Hannah Hanson. She is survived by her children, Gary Hanson (Sue Gothmann), Terry Hanson (Jane), Russell Hanson (Lib), Renee Blackowiak (Rick), Kris Aune, Marcia Hanson, Joel Hanson, Laura Holley (Marc), Robert Hanson (Sarah); 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound on September 8th at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior.
Dorothy M. Hanson
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother
