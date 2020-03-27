Dorothy Geyen

Dorothy E. Geyen, age 93 of Mound, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at New Perspective in Waconia. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Dorothy was born on March 9, 1927 in Bloomington, the daughter of Raymond and Gertrude (Ebert) Salden. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. On August 12, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to Elmer T. Geyen at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Dorothy was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound for 72 years. She was a member of the American Legion auxiliary in Mound for a good portion of her life. Dorothy worked at Longpre’s Clothing Store in Mound from 1968 to 1988. She also worked at Mound True Value for 20 years before retiring. Dorothy was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Geyen; daughter Gail Gomez; parents Raymond and Gertrude Salden; brother Raymond Salden Jr.; sister Barbara Swaningson; son-in-law Dale Johnson. Dorothy is survived by her loving family: children Thomas (Veronica) Geyen of Mound, Linda (Leonard) Princivalli of Cologne, Nancy Johnson of Delano, Steven (Kathy) Geyen of St. Michael, Mary Geyen and friend Steve of Hopkins, Michael (Tatiya) Geyen of Mound, Daniel (Sue) Geyen of St. Bonifacius, Sandra Duvall of Plymouth; son-in-law Lupe Gomez of St. Bonifacius; grandchildren Matthew Princivalli, Christopher (Tracy) Princivalli, Shaun (Betsy) Geyen, Tara (Sean) Zieglmeier, Eric (Molly) Geyen, Melissa (Damian) Chapman, Alan Johnson, Justin Gomez (Amanda), James (Jen) Gomez, Chad (Monica) Geyen, Katie (Nate) Peters, Craig Geyen, Jennifer (Kim) Duvall, Patrick Alberg, Wanissa Geyen; great-grandchildren Madison Princivalli, Cole Princivalli, Autum Zieglmeier, Bradon Zieglmeier, Justin Gomez Jr., Cody Gomez, Josh Gomez, Chase Gomez, Adeline Chapman, Bryson Gomez, Mason Geyen, Cohen Geyen, Shauna Geyen, Shiloh Geyen, Bodhi Geyen, Jacob Geyen, Rose Geyen, Haylee Wheeler, Cadence Geyen, Naiya Geyen, Jude Geyen, Joy Geyen, Alyssa Harms, Jason Harms; brother Patrick (Jane) Salden of Mound; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers Sandra Duvall, Thomas Geyen. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
