Dorothy E. Geyen

Dorothy E. Geyen, age 93 of Mound, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at New Perspective in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound with Fr. Peter Richards as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends half hour prior to the Mass. Masks are required. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia,952.442.2121, www.johnsonfh.com.

