Donna Jean (Woods) Grinvalds, age 92, of Mound, passed away May 6, 2020, surrounded by her four children. Donna was born near Winthrop, MN. Upon graduation from New Ulm High School, she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp. program. Donna attended St. Olaf College and completed her training and received a nursing degree from Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing. After WWII, while working as an RN at Glen Lake TB Sanatorium, she met and fell in love with Emil Grinvalds, a Latvian Displaced Person. In 1952, they were married on National television on “The Bride and Groom Show” in New York. Their unique love story is also featured in a book by author Joy Kuby called “The Fortunate Four & Other Journeys of the Heart.” Donna devoted her life to those in need. She was an RN for decades and worked at several facilities. She and her husband sponsored and welcomed a Hmong refugee family of six into their home until they became acclimated and found permanent housing. After retiring from nursing, Donna became the volunteer director of Westonka Christian Services (now WECAN) for 7 years. Donna received many awards for her years of community service. She was selected for 11 Who Care, Channel 11 News, WCCO Good Neighbor, McKnight Foundation award, and a letter of commendation from Senator Gen Olson. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Emil Grinvalds. Survived by her children: Ed (Cyndy) Grinvalds, Kathy (Tony) Anderson, Karin (Jay) Anderson, Carol (Russ) Ingersoll; grandchildren: Justin (Shannon) Strand, Cole (Rebecca) Pedraja, Jacob (Matt) Grinvalds, Lucas Strand, Jessica (TJ) Smith, Nik Anderson, Rose and Rocky Ingersoll; great-grandchildren: Raeni, Valena, Aaden, Ella, Hazel, Clara and Hannah; sister and brother-in-law: Marlys and Charles Schuette. A private family memorial was held October 24, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Mound, with interment in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial preferences: Sharing & Caring Hands, Meals on Wheels, Animal Humane Society of MN.
