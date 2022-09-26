Don Russell Jerdee

Don was born on May 20, 1942, to Virginia and Norman Jerdee in Minneapolis, MN, and the young family moved to Mound, MN shortly after Don was born. Graduating from Mound High School in 1960, Don lived in Mound his entire life with the exception of the three years he spent in the Navy, proudly stationed on the USS Independence from 1965 - 1967. Don met Marcia, the true love of his life, upon returning to Mound after the Navy. Don and Marcia spent 55 happy years together, raising two sons, Craig (Nancy) and Chris (Jennifer).
Don was quietly a proud Union Member (49'er) of 35 years, operating heavy construction equipment for most of his life. Don had deep/strong ties to the Mound community. He was a dedicated volunteer for local youth athletics. He coached MAA football for many years and coached both sons in any sport they wanted to play. Following in the footsteps of his father, Norm, Don spent endless hours volunteering for the Upper Tonka Little League, including holding the role of President among other volunteer Board posts for over 10 years.
Don and Marcia truly enjoyed being together, filling the days with projects and/or adventures. Don and Marcia enjoyed tinkering around the house, usually with 12 projects going at once, and they loved travelling to new places. After retirement, they achieved their retirement goal and spent the winter months living on their boat, Sonrisas, in the Florida Keys for more than ten years.
Don's deepest and truest love were his family and friends. Don was the oldest of four extremely tight-knit Jerdee brothers: Robert (Jeanne); Thomas (Linda, dec.) and James (Janie). Don, Bob, Tom, and Jim remained very close, both figuratively and in proximity, for their entire lives. Over the years, people knew it was a good idea to keep an eye on the infamous Jerdee Brothers, and the hilarious crew they all ran with. Don was also extremely proud to have both sons, Craig and Chris, each graduate from Mound Westonka High School and both went on to graduate from Saint John's University, Collegeville, MN. He loved hanging around Craig and Chris' high school and college friends who affectionately referred to him as "Russ." Don was blessed with the absolute best collection of two dozen or more loyal and true life-long friends along with many wonderful extended family members and caring neighbors.
The "Crown Jewels" of Don and Marcia's family are their four grandchildren: Camryn, Alexandra, Gavin, and Chase. Don and Marcia became Minnetonka "Super Fans" and went to so many sports and school events that they became well-known within this community of parents and kids. Nancy Jerdee (Craig) and Jennifer Wiblemo (Chris) were also extremely special and close to Don, and each held a very special place in Don's heart. Both Nancy and Jennifer spoiled Don rotten. Extra desserts and other treats were among the ways into his heart, and once they got in - he held them both there tightly. Don fiercely loved his family and friends.
The family thanks everyone for their love and support, especially while Don was sick. A very heart-felt and special thank you to Rebecca LeVasseur, long-time friend of Marcia and Don, and to Caroline "Kelley" Meyer, Marcia's sister, for supporting Marcia and for taking extra special care of Don in his final days.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at the Gillespie Center in Mound on October 9, from 2:00-5:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Frauenshuh Cancer Center-Park Nicollet; Disabled American Veterans; and the Salvation Army.
