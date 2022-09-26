Don Russell Jerdee

Don was born on May 20, 1942, to Virginia and Norman Jerdee in Minneapolis, MN, and the young family moved to Mound, MN shortly after Don was born. Graduating from Mound High School in 1960, Don lived in Mound his entire life with the exception of the three years he spent in the Navy, proudly stationed on the USS Independence from 1965 - 1967. Don met Marcia, the true love of his life, upon returning to Mound after the Navy. Don and Marcia spent 55 happy years together, raising two sons, Craig (Nancy) and Chris (Jennifer).

Don was quietly a proud Union Member (49'er) of 35 years, operating heavy construction equipment for most of his life. Don had deep/strong ties to the Mound community. He was a dedicated volunteer for local youth athletics. He coached MAA football for many years and coached both sons in any sport they wanted to play. Following in the footsteps of his father, Norm, Don spent endless hours volunteering for the Upper Tonka Little League, including holding the role of President among other volunteer Board posts for over 10 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.