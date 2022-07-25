Dixie Lee Weeks

Dixie Lee Weeks, 3/23/1937 - 7/14/2022, Wayzata, MN

I would like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done and leave an echo thru the waves of Lake Minnetonka of bright sunny days. I would like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sunset and have happy memories that I leave when life is done. I'll be seeing you from somewhere "Over The Moon" Later DXE.

