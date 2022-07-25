Dixie Lee Weeks, 3/23/1937 - 7/14/2022, Wayzata, MN
I would like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done and leave an echo thru the waves of Lake Minnetonka of bright sunny days. I would like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sunset and have happy memories that I leave when life is done. I'll be seeing you from somewhere "Over The Moon" Later DXE.
Preceded in death Chip Weeks (son) 1959-1980, Kelly Len Brady Nafus (granddaughter) 1980-2009.
Survived by Cindi Lee and Steve Shannon (daughter), Wende Len and Ron Coenen (daughter), Dan and Heather Brady (grandson) and family, Steve Shannon (grandson), Susan and Joel Nelson (sister) and family.
Private memorial service.
Please send donations to: Lake Mtka Conservation District, Save the Lake Fund, 5341 Maywood Road, Suite 200, Mound, MN 55364.
Dixie's care entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.