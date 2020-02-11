Detta Annette Juusola, age 74, of Buffalo, long-time resident of Independence, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Buffalo Hospital. She was born on October 2, 1945 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Paul and Luella (Raymond) Siljander. Detta was the proprietor of Detta’s Spindle in Buffalo. She enjoyed dogs, spinning/knitting, baking homemade bread, visiting with friends and staying up late and drinking coffee. Detta loved her children and grandchildren! Survived by William D. Juusola; her 14 children: Lance W. (Jeannie) Juusola, Brent A. (Beth) Juusola, Jared P. (Karla) Juusola, Jana R. (Paul) Keranen, Toni A. (Phillip) Muhonen, Jay K. (Karn) Juusola, Davin J. (Lori) Juusola, Brock D. (Dulce) Juusola, Nohl P. Juusola, Marla E. Hernandez, Jessie L. (Olivier Belzile) Juusola, Willis D. Juusola, Dustin L. (Chris Moccia) Juusola and Logan R. (special friend Tahne Herren) Juusola; 49 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings: Raymond Siljander, Janice (Lee) Fredrickson, Karen Woolsey, Jacquelyn Reina, Kenneth (Cathy) Siljander, Mark Wuollet, Lois Siljander, Philip (Debi) Siljander, Roger Siljander and Raina (Pete) Wuollet; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, a sister Yvonne Wuollet and by a grandson Spencer Juusola. Funeral services for Detta Juusola will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Laestadian Lutheran Church of Monticello. Curt Simonson will officiate. Interment Cokato Finnish Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13th at The Laestadian Lutheran Church of Monticello from 4-8 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Further visitation will be held on Friday, February 14th one hour prior to services. Casket Bearers will be her 10 sons. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
