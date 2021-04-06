Delores M. Skochenski

Delores Mae Skochenski, age 89, of Mound entered into eternal peace on Easter morning, April 4, 2021 at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia. Funeral Service Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church (5218 Bartlett Blvd) in Mound with Rev. Michael Michalk as officiant. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Mound. Delores was born March 20, 1932 in Laketown Township, Victoria, MN, the daughter of Clarence and Lydia (Dummer) Splettestoeszer. Delores was baptized April 24, 1932 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia by Rev. William Schrader and confirmed March 25, 1945 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Mound by Rev. Martin Pape. She was united in marriage to Gerald Backlund on April 29, 1951 at her parent’s home in Mound. On October 19, 1980, Delores was united in marriage to Duane Skochenski at Mount Olive Church in Mound. Delores was a hard and loyal worker. She was employed by the Westonka school district for 11 years in the school lunch program, 6 years as the Unit Manager, 24 years at the Leonard Carpenter Residence in Orono and was a school census taker. Faith was very important to Delores. She was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church since her confirmation and was very active in her church. She served as a Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Weekday School teacher. She volunteered on a Lutheran Braille team, as a communionware scheduler, as a member of the Altar Society and Golden age, as well as many other areas in the church. Delores also served in her community. She was a den mother and worked with the campfire and girl scout programs. The beloved memories made with Delores will be cherished by her children and grandchildren. Her ambition, generosity and faithful heart leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. Delores was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lydia Splettestoeszer; first husband Gerald Backlund; grandson Jerred McKee; second husband Duane Skochnski; step-son Mark Skochenski; brothers and sisters Vernon Splettstoeszer, Wallace Splettstoeszer, Bernice (Marvin) Leistiko, Alice (Edgar) Lindner, Gladys (Earl) Taylor, Clarence (Nancy) Splettstoeszer Delores is survived by her loving family: son James (Leanne) Backlund; daughters Wendy (Gary) Sundeen and Susan McKee; step-children Jeff Skochenski, David (Linda) Skochenski; grandchildren Eric (Shannon), Brian (Heather), Emily (Luke), Leslie (Dan), Lindsay (Seth), Luke (Ashley), Jonothon (Amanda), Joseph (Nicole); step-grandchildren David Jr., Amanda, Kayla, Kyle; 17 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Doris Splettstoeszer of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Delores’s grandsons Eric Backlund, Brian Backlund, Luke Sundeen, Jonothon McKee, and Joseph McKee. Honorary Casket Bearers are Delores’s granddaughters Leslie Nolan, Lindsay Allen, Emily Puza. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.