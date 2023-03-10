David Theodore Japs

Dave, age 72, of Long Lake, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family March 8, 2023.
Preceded in death by parents Theodore and Helen Japs.
Graduated from Mound High School in 1968, where he excelled in athletics and was named to the All-Lake Conference Football team. Dave served as a Machinist's Mate in the US Navy on the USS King, 1968-1972. He worked as a Master Plumber for Westonka Mechanical Contractors for 40 years before retirement.
Dave loved spending time with family, fishing, boating, and western movies. He was an avid Vikings fan, and instilled his love and disappointment with the team in his kids, especially after the heartbreaking 1998 NFC Championship game.
All who knew Dave will miss his quick wit, amazing sense of humor, and no-nonsense way he spoke to you with his booming voice. If you were with Dave, he was likely sipping a cold Miller Genuine Draft and enjoying a Marlboro cigarette.
Survived by loving wife of 34 years Mary Ann (Perpich), daughter Ingrid Cohen (Doug), sons Aaron Japs and Ryan Japs, grandchildren Calvin Nielsen and Charlie Nielsen.
Memorial service Friday, March 17th at Huber Funeral Home, 1801 Commerce Blvd, Mound, MN. Visitation 9:30-10:30am, with program and memories of Dave following. Burial at 12:45pm at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, with lunch afterwards at Country Inn & Suites MOA, 2221 Killebrew Dr. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans MN, in memory of Dave, or donor's choice.
