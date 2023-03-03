David Eugene Cross

David was preceded in death by his parents, Bonham and Marie Cross.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 52 years, Gaynal; daughters, Anthea Potter and Elizabeth (Jon) Oestreich; grandchildren, Anja and Elsa; sister, Randi (David) Conley; half-sister, Claudia Pearson; and other family members.
David graduated from U of MN with a bachelor's degree in computer science. He worked at Unisys and Cadence as a staff engineer. He was a member of MENSA and Westonka Historical Society. David was passionate about genealogy. He was a past president of MN Genealogy Society and a Rogalandslag genealogist. Past coordinator of Gillespie Center Bridge Group. David served his country for seven years in the Navy.
A memorial service will take place March 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Methodist Church, Mound, visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial at Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Struthers Parkinson's Center or The Gillespie Center.
