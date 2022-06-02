David Alan Blackowiak, age 65, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at his home.
Dave was passionate about his family, friends, and anything car or mechanical related. His greatest love was his grandson Cayden. They were the best of friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents Ed and Elaine Blackowiak, brother Steve Blackowiak, Rhonda Blackowiak - mother to Shawn.
He is survived by his wife Deb; son Shawn Blackowiak (Monica Wegerer); grandson Cayden Blackowiak; sisters Dawn, Dorin and Tami; Deb's children Nicole, Buddy (Steph), and Sara; many, many friends near and far.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 12 2022, 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Gillespie Center in Mound, Minnesota Please bring your memories, love, and laughs. In lieu of flowers, any gifts will be directed to Cayden Blackowiak Education Fund. It was so important to Dave that Cayden have a good education and start in life.
