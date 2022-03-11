Darryl O Cressy

Darryl Orville Cressy, born March 25, 1938, died on Feb. 25, 2022, from complications after a fall.
Originally from Mound, MN, Darryl also enjoyed many years in Nevis, Park Rapids and Mesa, AZ. Most recently living in Annandale, MN.
He was a proud member of the Mound class of 1956, and still enjoyed time with many of his classmates.
He enjoyed many successful years as a professional painter, and a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Traders.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying time up at his cabin in Northhome, MN, where he shared his love of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling and a good game of cards with all that would join him. Cribbage was his specialty! He loved and lived for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him!
Darryl is preceded in death by: his parents Orville and Gwendolyn Cressy, his wife Marley Cressy, his brother Bruce Cressy, his grandsons Chad Laube and Michael Cressy.
Darryl is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Pamela Cressy, Cindy Cressy and Kenny Poliwoda, Lynne and Dave Laube, Beth and Joe Barker; grandchildren: Jeff and Holly Poliwoda, Kiersten Poliwoda, Rachel and AJ Topinka, Kyle and Heather Laube, Morgan Schliesman, Jerrod Barker, Cole Barker; great-grandchildren: Zach, Hunter, and Nick Poliwoda, Chayse and Braydon Buchta, Lily and Evelyn Topinka, William Laube.
Our family invites you to enjoy a celebration of life Saturday, March 19th. Visitation 11am-12pm. Service and luncheon to follow. The Gillespe Center, 2590 Commerce Blvd., Mound, MN 55364. Memorials preferred to S.A.V.E or Zion Lutheran Mayer.
