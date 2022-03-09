Darlene Ann (Anderson) Roiland

Darlene Roiland, 87, died peacefully with family by her side, Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Born June 29, 1934 in Chaska, Minnesota to Jennie (Nygaard) Anderson and Clarence Anderson.
A graduate of Eden Prairie High school, she attended two years at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
Married 59 years to Thomas Roiland until his death in 2015.
Member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mound serving as Sunday school teacher, council member, and participant in numerous circles and Bible studies. A 20-year employee of the Mound Westonka School District as teacher's aide and school nurse.
After retiring, she became a beloved fixture on the Al and Alma's Boat Cruises taking tickets and dishing out anecdotes.
A master crafter in drawing, painting, sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting, she created and sold her wares at craft fairs across Minnesota. She collected antiques and ran her own business at the Antique Mall in Rogers, MN.
She made every thing she touched and every place she lived more beautiful.
Preceded in death by infant sister Norma Anderson, parents Clarence and Jennie Anderson, brother Harold Anderson, son Scott Roiland and husband Thomas Roiland.
Survived by son Mark Roiland; daughter Lynne (Dan) Robertson; daughter-in-law JoAnn Roiland; sister Jane Koskela; sisters-in-law Cathy Anderson, Doris Carter, Lois Backlund, Ruth (Ron) Jacobson, Donna (Terry) Rice, Mary Hjelm, Nancy Hjelm; brothers in-law Royce Larson, Greg Hjelm, Tom Straseske; eight grandchildren David (Katelyn) Roiland, Katie (Aaron) Burke, John Roiland, Claire (John) Buchanan, Rachel (Travis) Hanenburg, Paige (Ryan) Shuman, Chase Robertson, Jake Robertson; four great-grandchildren Bridget Hanenburg, Vivien Burke, Ruby and Lena Roiland; "special daughters" Holly Ernest and Jona Keating; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
