Daniel Sinner, 68 of Mound, MN, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from cancer in the arms of his loving wife. Dan was born on October 21, 1951 in Nebraska to Marvin and Marlene (Roth) Sinner. They eventually moved to Minnesota where they owned and operated the Surfside bar and grill in Mound, MN. He attended school in Mound, graduating from Mound High School. Dan was employed by North Central Airlines on October 22, 1979. He retired on October 21, 2016 as a Delta Captain. Dan spent 38 years with the love of his life, Renee Haney. Dan loved spending time on the lake in his boat or on the jet ski. He had a passion for bike riding and staying fit. Dan’s legacy is one of kindness and integrity. Dan had a beautiful smile that was contagious, along with a genuine caring and a kind heart that would always seek the best in others. Dan is survived by his loving wife; Renee; his brother, Ron; nephew, Dany (Tonya) Sinner and Rocky and River; niece Angie. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet. A Celebration of Life will be held on Dan’s birthday, October 21, 2020, at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401, 1.800.757.CURE (2873).
Daniel Sinner
