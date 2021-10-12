Dana Dorothea McCarville, age 76 of Mound, passed away Sept. 11, 2021.
She was born in Mankato (Lake Crystal) April 8, 1945 to Wilbur and Naomi Kraus.
Dana started her education in a small country school, continued at Lake Crystal and then Mankato School of Nursing.
Dana is survived by her husband of 49-1/2 years; children Heather (Patrick) Jarvis, Mike (Michelle) McCarville, Christine (Brian) Stoat and grandchildren Lauren, Madeline, Parker, Abigail, Addison and Alexis.
Memorial service held Oct. 16th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound with interment at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.