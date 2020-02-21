Craig passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020. Survived by wife Donna, parents Tina and Marty, sisters Shannon, Kelly and Abbey with extended family. Church service will be held at “MainStreet Covenant Church at St. Martins By-the-Lake, 2801 Westwood Road, Minnetonka Beach” on Feb. 29th at 1 p.m.

