On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Conrad Starr was surrounded by his family as he peacefully went to be with Jesus. It was his 71st birthday. His quiet and humble spirit, quick wit, servant’s heart, and love for Jesus deeply impacted all who knew him. He was the best husband to his wife of 46 years Nancy Starr (Gray); proud and loving dad to Joshua (Mary) Starr, Katie (Jason) D’Amour, Betsy (Shaun) Geyen; the proudest Papa to his grandchildren Abbie, Lily, Sydney, Mason, Isabel, Ellie, Cohen, Presley, Charlotte, Annie, Shauna, Shiloh, and Griffin; sweet brother to Cindy (Ray) Bolduc; kind uncle to many nieces and nephews; cherished friend to many. He was born in 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Matt and Anna Starr. His favorite parts of childhood were working alongside his dad, roaming the woods, and spending summers on the family farm along the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota. He graduated from Wayzata High School and later served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He graduated from vocational school and then married the love of his life. Together, they spent 46 years raising their own children as well as opening their home to many who needed a loving and secure place to stay or gather. He enjoyed working for Hennepin Parks for 27 years before transitioning to working full-time for the Lord. He did amazing things at Camp Dellwater in Northern Minnesota and at God’s Mountain Camp in Rushville, MO where the legacy he leaves behind is immense. He was always eager to teach someone how to do something and was tirelessly willing to be part of the work. He was an incredibly skilled laborer, but he never felt he was above getting his hands dirty or doing any kind of job. He was an excellent example of laying up treasures in heaven. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Calvary Memorial Church in Navarre, MN. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Mound 952-472-1716. www.huberfunerals.com
