Colleen M. Hanson (Oeffling)

Colleen Hanson, age 82 of Mound, MN and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Waconia, MN. Born November 15, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN, Colleen was the youngest daughter of Adam and Marie Oeffling. Colleen was united in marriage to the love of her life Bernard Perry Hanson on June 22, 1957 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Crystal, MN. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Bernard “Bernie” Hanson on January 26, 2020; her parents, Adam and Marie Oeffling; sisters, Marion Van Donsel and Geri Patnode. Survived by her children, Perry (Dorene), Annette (Scott), Pat, Aileen (Rob), Paul (Lori), Peter (Kimberly); 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Colleen spent several years as a stay at home mom raising her six children and supporting Bernie and their family business Rocket Crane. She was a wonderful baker and cook. After her children were grown, Colleen bought a women’s clothing store and ran that business for over 10 years. Colleen enjoyed golfing, boating, volunteering, time in Florida, butterflies, motorcycle riding and most of all time with her family. The most important thing in her life was her family, and she will remain in our hearts forever. Colleen was a longtime member and volunteer at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. A private family graveside service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Services entrusted to Kapala Glodek-Malone Funeral Home - New Hope, MN. www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com
