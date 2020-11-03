Colleen Helen (Mcclure) Thompson passed away in Belle Plaine, MN on October 29, 2020 at the age of 70. Colleen passed after her battle against cancer. Colleen was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 15, 1950. She attended Mound High School and Osseo Community College. She married Steve Thompson in 1971. After moving to Fairbanks, AK, she worked for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Wien Air Alaska, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough (Dept. Of Animal Control). Colleen is survived by her husband Steve, son Kelly Thompson, daughter Alexa (Jay) Haney, her loving grandchildren Shelby and Ethan, her Aunt Alice (Bill) Baker, sister Maureen (Jeff) Ensign, brother Mike (Kathy) McClure, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and her cat Casey. She is preceded in death by her father Bob, mother Barb, sister Kathy, and brothers Patrick, Bobby, and Terry. Colleen enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her deep love of animals, her selflessness and her devotion to her family. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to: Steve Thompson 1220 Pheasant Court Belle Plaine, MN 56011
