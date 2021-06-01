Clifford O'Neal (Martin) Wilson

Born November 20, 1923, Clifford, age 97-1/2, formerly of Mound, MN passed away on May 27, 2021. Preceded in death by parents and husband John “Jack” J. Wilson. Survived by children Carol “Kelly” Menth (Jon), Connie Fleming (Mark), James Wilson (Julie), Elizabeth Adiani (Prakash); five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Born in Louisiana, served her country in the Navy. Loved her family more than life. Longtime resident of Island Park. Volunteered on Island Park Fire Department. Enjoyed bowling, golf and anything involving nature. Worked at Tonka Toys and Red Oak Golf. Service to be held June 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Huber Funeral Home in Mound, MN. Masks will be required to wear at the funeral home. “Use it or Lose It” Memorials to Walker Methodist.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.