Clarence Anton Gjerstad

Clancy (Clarence) Gjerstad, dedicated husband, father of four, grandfather of eight, brother, and friend of many, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home on October 5, 2022 at the age of 72 in Isle, Minnesota.
Clancy was born to George and Alma (Rach) Gjerstad in Comfrey, Minnesota on October 17, 1949. He graduated from St. James Minnesota High School in 1967.
After graduation from high school, he served in the United States Army in Okinawa.
After serving in the war, he moved to Nebraska and then California. While married in California, his son Joshua was born on September 24, 1974 and daughter Jennifer was born on April 30, 1977.
He returned to Minnesota to work for Dana Corporation out of Minneapolis, MN as a Territory Sales Manager.
In January of 1984, he met the love of his life, Julie, and they married in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on August 3, 1985. With that union he became a step-father to Brandy Haarsma at 12 years of age. On September 10, 1987, a son, Christopher was born. His children were a source of great pride and joy during his life.
Through the years, Clancy enjoyed many interests including riding Harleys, carpentry, stained glass, bee keeping, gardening, hunting and last but not least fishing. Most recently, Clancy could be found on Lake Mille Lacs, fishing with family or friends.
In the last couple of years, Clancy and Julie began spending less time working and more time traveling in their fifth wheel, riding Harleys and fishing.
Clancy was a stranger to no one and was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life.
Clancy was preceded in death by his parents George and Alma Gjerstad, as well as his brother Melvin Gjerstad.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Brandy and her husband Eric Scobee of Princeton, MN, Joshua and wife Natasha of Onamia, MN, Jennifer and her fiancé Teddy Havnen of Big Lake and Christopher and fiancé Christina Bishop of Lester Prairie, MN. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Samantha, Eric II, and Sydney Scobee, Wyatt, Hailey, Jaden and Isaiah Holland, and Gunner Gjerstad; sisters, Darlene Goosen and Lavonne Mathistad and brother, Robert Gjerstad and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora. Visitation from 1-2 P.M.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.