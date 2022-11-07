Cklair A. Hasse, age 93, of Mound passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (2385 Commerce Blvd) in Mound with Father Peter Richards as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the mass. Interment in Union Cemetery in Mound.
Memorials to the Gillespie Senior Center, 2590 Commerce Blvd., Mound, MN 55364 or a charity of your choice.
Cklair Alvin Hasse was born on April 3, 1929 in Waconia, MN to Theodore and Alma (Sauter) Hasse. He was the youngest of eight children. His early years were spent in the Waconia area on a farm near Lake Waconia. He met his wife, Verna Brandenburg at the Waconia Ballroom and they were married on October 26, 1948 in Mound, MN and continued to live in Mound on Halstead's Bay for almost 59 years. During that time, they raised four children: Judy, Gary, William and Kristen. Cklair mourned the death of Verna in 2006. In 2008, Cklair married Lorraine Schroeder of Norwood, and moved to Glencoe, MN. Lorraine passed in 2018 and he continued to live in Glencoe until March 2022 when he moved to assisted living at Harrison Bay in Mound.
Cklair was a kind, gentle, and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He attended school plays, baseball and football games, dance competitions, always cheering his family on. He supported and cherished his family, including the numerous canine ones.
Cklair was quite the dancer in his younger years, kicking up his heels doing polkas, schottisches, and square dancing.
He was an active member of his community participating in the Jaycees, serving on the planning commission, and city council member. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, ushered at church, worked at church festivals, chaired a bingo team to support the school. One of his best stories was that he was president of the Catholic Parent Teacher Association and wasn't even Catholic at the time, and he was re-elected for a second term. Cklair officially joined the Catholic Church when his son William made his first communion.
Cklair was an avid fisherman, both summer and winter, and had various partners in that endeavor, including his father-in-law, his own children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and some nieces and nephews added to the mix. He enjoyed grouse, pheasant and deer hunting. He loved gardening. His raspberry patch was legendary, and he always had to have his flower garden. In the winter, there was always a jig-saw puzzle set up in the living room. In his later retirement years, there was one set up all the time, and encouraged others to work on it with him. In his younger years, he was a valued member of the local softball teams. He was a lucky card player and participated in several card clubs throughout the years: Five Hundred, Sheephead, and his beloved Cribbage. He was Cribbage Champion several years as attested to on the plaque at the Gillespie Senior Center in Mound.
He held several occupations during his life. He started out working at Rogers Hydraulic and Minneapolis Moline, in St. Louis Park (those companies are long gone!), he worked as a union carpenter for several different companies, had his own company for a while, worked as a custodian at the Mound High School full time and continued to work some carpentry with his sons in his early retirement.
He was an active, vibrant participant in this thing called life right up to the very end. His spirit will be missed.
Cklair was preceded in death by his wives Verna (Brandenburg) Hasse, Lorraine (Schroeder) Hasse; son Gary Hasse; grandson Kyler Linquist; parents Theodore and Alma (Sauter) Hasse.
Cklair is survived by his loving family: children Judy Hasse of Bloomington, William (Pamela) Hasse of Litchfield, Kristen Hasse-Linquist of Watertown; grandchildren Jesse (Jennifer) Fortwengler, Joseph (Molly) Hasse, Jared Hasse, Jason Hasse, Justin Hasse, Cassandria Hasse, Wade Hasse, Caramae (Jesse) Steinwand; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are William Hasse, Jared Hasse, Joseph Hasse, Jesse Fortwengler, Wade Hasse and Caramae Steinwand.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
