Christopher "Chris" J. Bollis, 74, of Orono left this world before the world was ready to let him go. He grew up in Deephaven, Minnesota and lived a dream life with his high school sweetheart, Gail, in Orono, Minnesota.
He is survived by Gail, his loving wife of 47 years; his children Jenny Putnam (Rick), Chris W. Bollis (Rachel) and Matt Bollis (Kelly) and seven grandkids, whom he adored: Ellie, Spencer, Finn, Bjorn, Crew, Monroe and Gigi. Chris was also survived by his sisters Baker Kittelson (Roger) and Dale Kroc.
Chris proudly graduated from Minnetonka high school in 1965 and pursued his love of the outdoors at North Dakota School of Forestry. Just a year into his schooling, he returned home to help his mother after his father passed away. Back in Minnesota, he was drafted into the Army and served bravely in the Vietnam War, in the 196th Light Infantry Brigade during 1968-1969. After returning home safely, he completed his service as a Military Police Officer at Fort Leonard Wood and received an honorable discharge in 1970. A great story teller, Chris would, at times, recount incredible stories of his time in the war for family members; those stories let us all know how fortunate he was to have survived.
Chris and Gail, who had started dating in 1966, were married in 1974 and started their wonderful, love-filled life together on a former hobby farm in Orono. Their love and kindness filled every square inch of their 25 acres there, where they raised their three children and were so happy to host so many family gatherings, including weddings, over the years.
Among his many activities, Chris was a volunteer for the Hennepin County Water Patrol on Lake Minnetonka, a certified weather spotter for Skywarn and most notably a volunteer Hennepin County Special Deputy for 30 years, where he used his Ham Radio license WD0EXF to support his community. Chris was a Boy Scout leader and a father figure to so many, more than he ever knew. He was kind to everyone he knew and met and was always there to lend a helping hand, all while telling a joke or recounting a story.
Chris and his family loved spending time enjoying Northern Minnesota at their off-grid log cabin near the Boundary Waters. It was always a good day at the cabin, hosting family, friends and Boy Scouts for canoe trips and old-fashioned family fun. It was a special place where he taught his kids and grandkids and so many others about the wilderness and shared his love of the outdoors.
Like his family before him, Chris was a hard-working entrepreneur. Chris and Gail were proud of their business, the General Store of Minnetonka, which they started together in 1984. Over the years of running the store with Gail, Chris made sure to make all of the wonderful people who worked there feel like an extended part of the Bollis family.
A true renaissance man, Chris had an inventive mind, knowledge of so many things, he was a voracious reader, an amazing craftsman, mechanic, and handyman who was always willing and happy to help others out with projects around their homes, cars and businesses.
Chris spent a countless amount of time with his seven grandkids, as they all live close by. These kids brought him joy beyond words and his legacy will live on through each of them. Chris was a wonderful and loving person to so many people, it's hard to imagine a world without him. But he gave all of us so many great memories and life lessons that we will cherish forever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.