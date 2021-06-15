Cheryl Lynn Wheeler, age 72 of Minnetrista, passed away on June 14, 2021. With heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of our beloved Cheri. Her journey through her cancer has ended. Preceded by her parents Wilbur and Evelyn (Jensen) Wheeler. Survived by the love of her life partner Gary Ingle Sr, son Chris (Amy) McMillan, and by many of her family and friends. Cheri was a 1967 graduate of Frank B. Kellogg High School in Little Canada. She will be loved and missed by all. To honor Cheri’s wishes, there will be no funeral arrangements. “Everything will be okay in the end, if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”-John Lennon.

