Cheryl Lynn Wheeler, age 72 of Minnetrista, passed away on June 14, 2021. With heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of our beloved Cheri. Her journey through her cancer has ended. Preceded by her parents Wilbur and Evelyn (Jensen) Wheeler. Survived by the love of her life partner Gary Ingle Sr, son Chris (Amy) McMillan, and by many of her family and friends. Cheri was a 1967 graduate of Frank B. Kellogg High School in Little Canada. She will be loved and missed by all. To honor Cheri’s wishes, there will be no funeral arrangements. “Everything will be okay in the end, if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”-John Lennon.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.