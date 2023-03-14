Chad Edward Mack

Chad Edward Mack, 51, of Mound, MN, suddenly passed away on March 11, 2023.

Chad was born December 17, 1971, in St. Paul, MN to Dale and Dianne Mack. He graduated from Mound-Westonka High School in 1990 and the University of St. Thomas in 1994. On August 17, 1996, Chad married his college-sweetheart Kelli Rahm. Chad's brightest day of his life was on November 5, 2001, with the birth of his daughter, Emma Leona. For the last several years, Chad was employed as a territory sales manager for Digger Specialties.

