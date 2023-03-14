Chad Edward Mack, 51, of Mound, MN, suddenly passed away on March 11, 2023.
Chad was born December 17, 1971, in St. Paul, MN to Dale and Dianne Mack. He graduated from Mound-Westonka High School in 1990 and the University of St. Thomas in 1994. On August 17, 1996, Chad married his college-sweetheart Kelli Rahm. Chad's brightest day of his life was on November 5, 2001, with the birth of his daughter, Emma Leona. For the last several years, Chad was employed as a territory sales manager for Digger Specialties.
Those who knew Chad, knew of his love for both his community and friends. Chad loved coaching Mound girls fast-pitched softball, dedicating over ten years of his life to Emma and her friends' teams. Chad was an avid pickleball player, where he created a community of friends with a mutual love for the game. He also enjoyed watching various sports, listening to his favorite band Cowboy Mouth, and spending time on Lake Minnetonka. Chad was always calling to check-in on friends and family, loved bringing people together, and never missed an opportunity to make others laugh through his jokes.
Chad is survived by his wife, Kelli of 26 years; daughter, Emma; parents, Dale and Dianne Mack; and brother, Shawn Mack (Shawna). He is also survived by many other loving in-laws, Joyce Rahm, Carolyn Jansen (Mark), Kim Vana (Chuck), and Chad Rahm (Sarah); nieces, Holly (Matt), Lindsey, Allison, Annie, Remi, and Amelia; along with nephews, Noah, Celton, and Chase.
Funeral services for Chad were held at Good Shephard Lutheran Church on Friday, March 17. Chad will be laid to rest at Good Shepard's Peace Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
