Carson Tweedy, age 67 of Minnetrista MN died on Nov. 13 2021 with his family by his side due to complications of pneumonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Conway and Lucille Tweedy.
Survived by brothers Dale Tweedy and Clay Tweedy; sisters Amber (David) Dapkus and Crystal Tweedy, nieces Mariah Tweedy, Sueli (Steve) Horner and Darya Tweedy; Great niece Amanda (Jeffery) Buckingham and great nephew Stuart Tweedy ; 4 great greats : Elsie, Joshua and Jeffery Buckingham and Josiahna Horner.
Carson was a quiet, gentle soul who brought out the good in everyone . He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family when his health allowed it. He is now home pain free with his Savior.
Carson was a very private person and disliked gatherings of more than 5 people, so a private family gathering is planned in lieu of any memorial service.
