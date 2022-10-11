Carole Jane Bolster died peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022.
She was born to Helmer and Helen Carlson on September 5, 1936 in Almena, WI. She married Keith Bolster in May of 1955; they had two children, Debbie (Connolly) and Brian.
Carole is survived by her husband Keith, children Debbie and Brian, brother Dennis, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Gerald and Sheldon.
Carole loved music and worked as an organist and choir director at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church for over 20 years. She and Keith also loved to travel. Their travels took them all over the United States and Europe. Most notably they loved traveling to Hawaii and visited there more than 30 times over the years.
Memorial service held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 5218 Bartlett Blvd, Mound, MN on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00am.
