Carmelita "Mely" Villanueva Smith

Our beloved Carmelita Tolentino Villanueva Smith (Mely), age 80, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Disease.
Mely was born in Manila, Philippines, in 1941. She attended the University of Santo Tomas where she received a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy with a minor in Medical Technology, and later worked at hospitals in both Mindanao and Itbayat, Philippines. She met the love of her life, Greg, while he was stationed in the Philippines with the US Navy. She moved to Minneapolis, MN in 1969 to join him and they were married at historic St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Plymouth, MN in 1970. Mely soon took a job with Honeywell's Solid State Electronics Center where she worked until they welcomed their daughter, Rosalie in 1971. The family was blessed with Billy in 1974 and were fortunate to have her stay home to raise them both, where the family enjoyed boating and life on Lake Minnetonka.
Mely was a favorite volunteer throughout the years at her children's schools and found additional fulfillment volunteering in various capacities at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic church as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, Committed Adorer of the Eucharist, parish greeter, and volunteer at the Westonka Food Shelf, Pennywise shop and in support of the annual Incredible Festival. She also enjoyed part time work at Meisel's Hardware, where she made many lasting friendships.
Mely and Greg enjoyed travelling throughout the Caribbean, and eventually found their paradise in Virgin Gorda, BVI, where they spent over 30 years vacationing with Rosalie, Billy, neighbors from Enchanted Island, and many other friends from around the world. Her other passions included cultivating multitudes of flowers in her many gardens, as well as singing and fostering a love of music in her children.
Above all, Mely was an extraordinarily dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and devoted servant of the Lord, whose Catholic faith gave her strength throughout her life.
Mely is preceded in death by her mother, Corazon Reyes and father Dr. Onofre Reyes, Sr., and is survived by her loving husband of over 51 years Gregory B. Smith, daughter Rosalie V. Smith, son William V. Smith, grandson Ezekiel W. Smith, brother Onofre Reyes, Jr., and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church. Visitation 10AM, Mass 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in memory of Carmelita V. Smith.
