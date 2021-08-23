Bruce D. Melenich

Bruce Melenich was born June 15, 1934 and died on August 16, 2021 at age 87. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Grace Melenich; his brother Bob; and wife Jean. He is survived by his wife Janelle after 63 years of marriage; his sons Ward (Kathryn), Kent, Daren (Diana); his two grandchildren Ohnica and Tommy in Buffalo, MN and eight grandchildren in Texas. Bruce was a teacher in the Mound school district for 40 years, and loved hunting, fishing, and camping. A memorial service will be held on August 28th at First Presbyterian Church in Maple Plain. Visitation 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.