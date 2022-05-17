Bruce B. Frahm

Bruce Frahm, age 79 of Independence, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. He will be remembered always as a loving husband, father and brother. He was a sweet man who would always put others before himself.
Bruce was born on May 9, 1943, to Vera and Leonard Frahm. Bruce grew up in Mound, Minnesota. After serving in the Army, he became a teacher and taught at Orono Middle school for over thirty years. He married Jan Hillier and together they made memories involving Lake Minnetonka, hobby farming and traveling around the US. Jan and Bruce had an amazing, loving and wonderful 50+ year marriage, each to their best friend. They had two children, Jody and Eric.
Bruce was a lifelong learner, thought-challenger and very creative thinker who was always fixing, building or creating a new or alternate design. He designed and built a home for his family. He was an extremely witty and hard-working man who loved a challenge.
His decades-long career teaching industrial technology at Orono Schools was filled with innovative new projects and finding ways to challenge his students. Bruce also spent many months drawing, designing and assisting in the creation of the newest Orono Middle School.
At age 50, Bruce was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. With his strength and determination, he battled the disease for over 25 years and lived life to its fullest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Leonard.
He is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Jody, son Eric (Meghan), brother Keith (Joanne), nephew Jake, and many other family and friends, including Bruce's favorite cat, Lucy.
Bruce will be greatly missed in all of our lives.
Visitation held on Sunday, May 22nd from 3:00 to 5:00pm at Huber Funeral Home at 1801 Commerce Blvd, Mound, Minnesota 55364. Burial held on Monday, May 23rd at Fort Snelling, Minnesota at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation are preferred.
