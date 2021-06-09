Borghild "Bugs" L. Schmidt

Borghild “Bugs” Schmidt, 86, of Baxter, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. A Celebration of Bugs’ Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather Monday evening, August 2, from 4-7 p.m. at Nelson – Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd and again on Tuesday morning at Lord of Life Church one hour prior to services. Bugs’ love of hosting will be honored with a luncheon to follow the service. Bugs was born August 12, 1934, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Peder Sandbeck and Catherine (Ostlund) Galloway. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School where she was Homecoming Queen. A Queen that Eldo Schmidt picked out for his bride – declaring: “Her! She is the one I want.” The couple remained in love for more than 67 years. Her family and friends know that Bugs has always looked at life through the lens of finding the positives in everything and in everybody. Bugs was the ultimate hostess. She loved being social and her home was a mecca for gatherings and parties throughout their life. She strived to ensure the presentation was just perfect for each event, and that everyone felt welcome. Faith in God and active participation in the Lutheran Church has been a core value in Bugs’ life since childhood and she lived her faith. She enjoyed golf, knitting, playing bridge, bowling and loving on her gardens. Bugs also enjoyed each get together with her “Birthday Club” and her church’s “Sarah Circle.” She will be missed by her husband, Eldo; children, Todd (Lynna) Schmidt, Sue (Kelly) Bevans, and Nancy Plankenhorn; grandchildren, Patrick, Kelley (Ben), Kelsey (John), Sean, Caitlen, Bryan, and Donny; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; sister, Virginia (Lee) Russeth; stepsister Kathy Flagg; her Lord of Life church family; and the numerous friends, family and neighbors from Minneapolis, Mound, Baxter/Brainerd and beyond who always felt right at home with Bugs. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepbrother, Kenny Galloway; and various extended family members. Memorials are preferred to Lord of Life Church in Baxter, Minnesota. Nelson – Doran Funeral Home www.nelson-doran.com 218.829.4755
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.