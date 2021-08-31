Bonnie Lou Moore, 78, of Park Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at her home. Bonnie was born on October 12, 1942 in Pontiac, MI to Reino and Dorothy (Morrison) Coleman. The family moved to Mound, MN where Bonnie graduated from high school in 1960. On November 25, 1963, Bonnie married Richard Moore in Mound. In 1975, Bonnie and Dick moved to Park Rapids, MN, and operated Moore’s Tall Timber Resort for many years. Bonnie went on to work for the Hewitt Zitzer Agency and Park Rapids Floral. Bonnie was the most kind, loving, thoughtful person you’d ever hope to meet. She had a love of gardening, loved to travel, and pranking was one of her favorite pastimes. Bonnie was a rare gem to all who knew her, bringing happiness, laughter, and joy to all. She will be sorely missed, and forever loved by many. Bonnie says, “If everyone would perform one random act of kindness for me, that would be awesome!” Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Reino and Dorothy Coleman; her brother, James Coleman; and her nephew, Stewart Miller. She is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Patrick Moore of Park Rapids and Timothy (Nicole) Moore of Park Rapids; grandchildren, Bailey Moore of Crosslake, MN and Dylan Moore of Park Rapids; brother, Dan (Gayle) Coleman of Park Rapids; sister, Pam (Steve) Miller of Cambridge, MN; sister-in-law, Joyce Coleman of Casper, WY; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sue Moore of Naples, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids, with visitation at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m., and burial to follow at the Hubbard Cemetery. Please join family and friends for a Celebration of Life at Bonnie’s home following the burial. Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids. Condolences for the family may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
