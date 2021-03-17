Betty Nell Shaughnessy (née O’Donnell), 92, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Lake Minnetonka Senior Center in Spring Park, MN where she was lovingly cared for in these final years by her youngest daughter, Patty Beth Shaughnessy. She left this world peacefully after a long life filled with friends, family and wonderful experiences. Betty was born Florence C. Allard on June 14, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN. At the age of 18 months, she was adopted along with her younger brother by Robert and Eleanor (Harlin) O’Donnell of Mound, MN. Betty spent her entire 92 years in and around the Lake Minnetonka area. She graduated from Mound High School and received a teaching degree from the Miss Wood’s Kindergarten-Primary Teacher Training School at Macalester College. Her first teaching position was in Hutchinson, MN. Betty met and married Bud Shaughnessy in 1951 and together they raised a family of seven children. Bud and Betty were active members of the local business community as principals of Long Lake Ford Tractor. They were also very involved in local school events and supported their children’s varied activities. Betty taught elementary students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School in Mound. She loved working with young children, and this would lead her to open Pooh’s Place Nursery School in downtown Mound. Here she and her staff were excited to provide great enrichment activities for the very youngest of students. Upon her retirement, Betty was recognized by the Governor of Minnesota for her outstanding work with children and her contribution to the community. Betty lived her life to the fullest and on her own terms. Her sense of humor was legendary. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and never tired of a good story or joke. Betty’s last day was exemplary of this spirit. After being COVID confined for months, she was sitting in the morning sun and she asked Patty Beth to take her for a ride. They ended up at the casino and then had MacDonald’s for lunch. On the ride home, they sang songs to Willie’s Roadhouse. Afterwards, Betty played bingo on the 3rd floor where she won two games. At the end of the day, she said “we had a good day didn’t we, it was a really good day.” She died peacefully the next morning with her daughter by her side. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eleanor O’Donnell; her husband, E.L. “Bud” Shaughnessy; her brother, Robert O’Donnell, Jr. and her daughter, Mary Kay Shaughnessy. She is survived by her large and loving family: brother James (Lydia) O’Donnell of Joliet, IL; brother Michael O’Donnell of St. Paul, MN; brother Richard O’Donnell of Bellingham, WA; son Bob Shaughnessy of Cle Elum, WA; daughter Debbie (Paul) Collins of Clifton, VA; son Greg (Jane) Shaughnessy of Maple Plain, MN; daughter Sue (Larry) Keene of Tacoma, WA; son John (Pam) Shaughnessy of Athol, ID and daughter Patty Beth Shaughnessy of Spring Park, MN. Additionally, she is survived (and really loved) by her grandkids, Cameron and Lauren Shaughnessy, Chris and Keegan Collins, Griffin, Drew and Brooke Shaughnessy, Ryan and Erin Keene, and Casey Shaughnessy. She sadly left a bit too soon to meet her first great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, and in Betty’s spirit, the family asks that you pay a kindness forward, read a story to a child, visit with an elder loved one or donate to a worthy cause. Please visit Legacy.com and share any stories, photos or comments with Betty’s family and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, the family anticipates a Celebration of Life sometime later this summer. Please watch Legacy.com or Facebook for further announcements.
