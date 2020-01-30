Bernard “Bernie” Hanson, age 83, of Mound, MN and Bonita Springs, FL passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Cecilia; sisters, Bonnie and Barbara. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Colleen (Oeffling); children, Perry (Dorene), Annette (Scott), Pat, Aileen (Rob), Paul (Lori), Peter (Kimberly); 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Sorenson, Betty Knutson. Bernie was the proud owner and operator of Rocket Crane Service for over 60 years. Bernie enjoyed, golfing, boating, cars, telling stories, time in Florida, motorcycle riding and most of all time with his family. Bernie was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for over 40 years. Bernie’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ridgeview Hospice for their wonderful care provided to him. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (2385 Commerce Blvd., Mound, MN) with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Interment Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Our Lady of the Lake Church or Ridgeview Hospice. Services entrusted to Kapala Glodek-Malone Funeral Home (763) 535-4112 www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com
Bernard "Bernie" Hanson
To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.