Barbara Rose Wolner, age 83, of Mound went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 5, 2019. We are comforted to know she is reunited with her Loved ones in heaven. Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Wesley and Rose Hiller and sister, Carol (Clark) Prosser. Survived by loving husband Herb of 56 years; children, Catherine (David) Rowand of Illinois, Jennifer (Craig) Rose of Alaska, Scott (Amalia) Wolner of California, Rebecca (Greg) Arieta of Zimmermann, Deborah Zuelke of Buffalo; grandchildren, Courtney, Danielle and Derek Rowand, Chelsea (Tyler) Calegan, Brandon, Michael and Makayla Rose, Riven and Camille Wolner, Kameron and Kaiden Arieta, Jaxon, Wesley and Aurora Zuelke; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Finn and Ada Jean Calegan; brother, Dr. Paul (Renate) Hiller and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation is Sunday, Dec. 15, 4-7 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, 1801 Commerce Blvd, Mound. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services www.huberfunerals.com 952-472-1716
Barbara Rose Wolner
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Wolner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.