Barbara Elin McIntyre, age 79, of Mound, MN, passed away the morning of November 13, 2022, from the effects of severe heart failure.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen (Rech) Jenkinson and brother, Robert Jenkinson.
Survived by her husband of 57 years, James A. McIntyre; brother Michael Jenkinson and his wife Louanne; her loving children, James M. McIntyre and his children (Mitchell and Maggie), Christopher McIntyre and his wife Anjali Sharma and their sons (Arav and Kavi); and step-daughter Kelly Lanighan and her husband Kevin and their children (Sean, Casey, and Brendan).
Barbara was a universally beloved member of her family and community, a soulful person that had a special gift for making all whom she encountered feel welcome and seen. Barb devoted her life to her family, fastidiously and seamlessly making a home for her adoring husband and children. She was an integral, 54-year member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Mound, leading numerous committees. She bravely faced multiple health challenges throughout her adult life, finally succumbing to heart failure at home with family by her side.
Celebration of Life event takes place on Friday, December 30th in Mound. 10am - Visitation at Bethel United Methodist Church; 11am - Memorial service at the church; 12:00pm - Luncheon at Gillespie Center. In lieu of flowers, Barbara asks for donations to Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org), Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org), or Bethel Methodist (bethelofmound.org).
