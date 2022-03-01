Barbara Ann Kimball

Barbara Ann (Bjornson) Kimball, 74, of Mound, MN, passed away surrounded by her daughters on February 16, 2022.
Barb was born in Fargo, ND, on September 5, 1947. Early on, she created lifelong friendships with her monthly potluck group. She then attended Fargo Central High School where she met the love of her life, Jack Kimball. Barb attended the University of North Dakota, where she was a Gamma Phi Beta. After college, she taught kindergarten in Delano for 5 years. In 1974, Barb and her mother, Millie purchased Bjornson Imports, a Scandinavian collectibles store in Grand Forks, ND. Together they ran one of Columbia Mall's most successful stores until they sold it in 1996. She loved attending buyers' markets with her mom and working alongside her parents.
Barb and Jack got married in 1968 and moved to Enchanted Island on Lake Minnetonka in 1973, where they raised their girls, Kami and Kristin. In 1983, Barb was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. While MS would eventually slow her down, she didn't let it prevent her from living life to the fullest. You could often find Barb in her rose garden, with dirt under her nails; on her golf cart, taking the grandkids for a ride; or on a beach in the British Virgin Islands, singing along with Jack. She was a fighter and she continually took care of others—even when she needed the caretaking herself.
Barb and Jack were perfect partners. Jack adored his "brown-eyed girl" and Barb enjoyed helping execute the details of Jack's crazy ideas. Together they enjoyed a life full of laughter, friendship, and love. She was a gentle, compassionate, and supportive mother and a loving grandma, always prepared with hot chocolate, snacks, and engaging activities.
Barb had a kind and gentle heart, which she gave fully through her volunteer work at St. Martin's Church, where she served as a Lay Eucharist Visitor, a Circle of Care member and on the vestry. Even after Jack passed away in 2020, she stayed grounded in her faith and remained grateful for all the blessings in her life.
Barb will be greatly missed by daughters, Kami (Mike) Nelson and Kristin (Linus) Olson; grandsons, Charlie Nelson, Kristopher Nelson, Griffin Olson, and Asher Olson; brother, Kris (Cindi) Bjornson; sister-in-law, Susan Beving; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Barb is preceded in death by her ever-loving husband of 51 years, Jack and her parents, Kris and Mildred Bjornson.
A funeral service will be held at St. Martin's by-the-Lake Church on Saturday, April 30, at 2 pm. Visitation at St. Martin's on Friday, April 29, from 4-7 pm. Memorials preferred to St. Martin's.
