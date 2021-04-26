Barbara Ann Erickson-Aspholm-Lopergalo of Mound, MN passed away at the age of 72 on April 14, 2021. Barb was born on September 12, 1948 in Richfield, MN, the daughter of Robert and Shirley Erickson (Boline). Barb was known for her quick-witted sense of humor, her delicious home-baked cookies and her love of shopping! But most of all, she was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Survived by her two children, Tammy Gardner (John) of Elko, MN and Ryan Aspholm of Glencoe, MN. Her greatest happiness was found in creating traditions with her grandchildren, Natalie Skinnes (Michael), Olivia Gardner, Alexander Gardner and Caralyn Gardner. Memories of reindeer food, turkey bingos, and Flekkefest parades will forever be in the hearts of her grandkids. And for the countless number of hours she cheered on her grandchildren, she will forever be the basketball, football and dance grandma to many teams over the years. She was a graduate of Richfield High School and began her career in sales and leasing, starting a job with Advance Machine in 1977. Her role expanded over the years with the same organization, and she retired in 2011 as a Vice President, Sales and Marketing. After her retirement, she enjoyed the many friendships made working at JCPenney. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Henninger-Lewis and a nephew, Robert Erickson III. She is survived by her siblings Robert Erickson, Jr. and Nancy Bautista (Don). She is also survived by her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren (Adalyn, Nora and Myles). She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Aspholm and survived by her second husband, Ron Lopergalo. Visitation will be held Friday, May 14 from 9:30-11 a.m., and Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Avenue South, Edina, MN 55435.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.