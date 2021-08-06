Ardelle “Dell” A. Morano, age 77, of Mound passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (2384 Commerce Blvd) in Mound with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Interment in the church cemetery. Ardelle “Dell” A. Morano was born February 16, 1944 in Watertown, MN, the daughter of Vincent an Edna (Kickhafer) Logelin. On October, 12 1997, Dell was united in marriage to Michael Morano. Dell embraced all the joy in this life. She loved to paint and embroider towels for family and friends. She adored watching Nascar Trucks, the MN Twins, Vikings and Wild games. She delighted in attending dinner shows at Mystic Lake and time at the gun range with Todd. She also loved to travel especially to Hawaii, which she travelled to many times. Dell had a special place in her heart for her dogs that she loved deeply. Above all, Dell adored time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were extremely important to her and her greatest treasure. Dell was preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Edna Logelin; sister Connie (Milton) Hentges; brother Kenneth Logelin. Dell is survived by her loving family: husband Michael Morano; daughter Victoria (Keith) Jenniges of Mound; son Todd Wilson of Mound; grandchildren Valerie (Dustin) Curtis, Tanner Jenniges and fiancee Rahni Weinzierl; great-grandchildren Kaylee Dell and Connor Coleman, Winslow Ardelle Jenniges; sister Lois (Alfred) “Buzz” Sage of Mound; brother Mark (Barb) Logelin of Mound; other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Tanner Jenniges, Dustin Curtis, Derek Sage, Steve Hentges, Matt Hentges, and Mark Logelin. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.