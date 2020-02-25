Antonie “Tony” Van Der Steeg, age 91 of Mound, passed away on December 23, 2019. Former owner of Anthony’s Floral in Mound. Celebration of Life is on Saturday, March 7, 1 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m., all at Huber Funeral Home, 1801 Commerce Blvd., Mound. Full notice to appear next week.Huber Funeral and Cremation Services, Mound, www.huberfunerals.com, 952-472-1716

