Antonie “Tony” Van Der Steeg, age 91 of Mound, MN, passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born on April 6, 1928 in Holland to Gerrit and Emma (Bouterse) Van Der Steeg. He is survived by his loving wife Eva; sons, Anthony and Paul; two wonderful grandchildren Antonie (McKenzie) and Elizabeth; and four great-grandchildren Carter, Landin, Adisyn and Lainey. Tony will be greatly missed by his loving Holland family of sisters and brothers, Cor (Nel), Annie (Dirk), Gerrit (Sara), Corrie (Jan); many wonderful nieces and nephews of Holland as well as many other “cherished” family and lifetime friends. Tony’s greatest life joy was being in the floral business, music of all kinds, he loved to sing along and dance too, also reading books, maps and newspapers from his homeland Holland. He was known to take Sunday laps on his bicycle around Lake Harriet and Baker Park for many years. On Tony’s 85th Birthday Celebration, “He was on Top of the World.” Everyone had an Amazing time. His brother Gerrit, nephew Rudi and niece Linda flew in from Holland for this special occasion. Tony was well loved by the Mound community he served joyfully for many years. Many of the former flower shop employees lived in the surrounding Lake Minnetonka area, many starting while in high school, continuing lifetime friendships today. Through the years, thousands of beautiful weddings, floral bouquets were lovingly designed. Tony’s favorite were the Hawaiian flowers. Tony never lost his energy, humor, quick wit and love of life. A special thank you to the caregivers at Birchwood Health Care Center in Forest Lake. Celebration of Tony’s life will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 1 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m., all at Huber Funeral Home, 1801 Commerce Boulevard, Mound. “Dear Tony, your Smile, Kindness and Love will always be Treasured in all of our Hearts.” Huber Funeral and Cremation Services, Mound, www.huberfuneralhomes.com, 952-472-1716
Antonie "Tony" Van Der Steeg
Former owner of Anthony’s Floral in Mound
