Andrew J. Schaefer, 85, Fargo, entered the heavenly gates surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 12, 2020, following a lengthy cancer battle. Andrew was born March 22, 1935, in St. Could, MN. Following high school graduation, he entered the Army and served in the 101st Airborne Division stationed at Fort Campbell, KY. After his honorable discharge Andy worked as a tool and die maker. On June 10, 1961 Andrew married Phyllis Hanson in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mound, MN. They spent their early married years in Minneapolis, MN working and raising a family. Andrew and Phyllis, with their 3 daughters, moved to rural Moorhead, MN in 1973. Andy ran a family trucking business for 25 years. After retiring they moved to West Brook Village, Peoria, AZ where he enjoyed hiking, piloting his plane, traveling, and many community activities including a mean game of pickle ball. Andy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, beekeeping and hiking all terrains. He was happy to put his mechanic skills to work whether the problem be with a car, bike, chainsaw, or household appliance. He also enjoyed many hours cheering on the grandchildren in all their activities. Phyllis died in 2010 and six years later Andy returned to Fargo residing at Riverview Place. He enjoyed the community and people at Riverview and was happy to keep them supplied with home-raised honey. Andy is survived by children, Corinne (Kent) Busek, Deborah (Paul) Kukowski, Andrea (Tom) Balluff; grandchildren, Cade, Katherine, Carson Busek, all of Fargo; Emily, Jared Balluff, all of Nowthen, MN; siblings, Edmund (Joyce) Schaefer, Louise (John) Shaughnessy, Dorothy (Lee) Gilyard, Darrel Keske, and JoAnn Schmiesing. Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Anna and Ben Keske; granddaughter, Carolyn Balluff; brothers, Willis Keske, Harold Keske, Palmer Keske; sister, Lorraine Paggen. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 7 p.m. with visitation one-hour prior at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, Fargo, ND. The church requires attendees to wear masks. The services will be live streamed on Boulger’s website. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, Mound, MN. Memorials preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley. Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook and view the service, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
