Andrew H. Van de Ven, age 76 of Long Lake, MN died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 30, 2022.
He was born in Holland on October 30, 1945 and immigrated to Canada in February 1951 with his 4 older brothers (Peter, Martin, Myron, John) and younger sister (Mary) and then immigrated to De Pere, Wisconsin in February 1952.
Andy was a passionate and dedicated man who loved his career as an endowed professor at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. He was still teaching a graduate level course to 14 PhD students in March 2022. He had a love for teaching, sharing his thoughts, and provoking discussion. He believed the "essence of life is to pass it on." He was highly regarded in his field of management, authoring 14 books and hundreds of journal articles.
He also served as a consultant to many worldwide organizations, including recent work with the United Nations. His passion to bring academics and practitioners together to solve problems inspired him to endow an annual conference on Engaged Scholarship.
He was a true family man, sharing new experiences with his two sons and grandson including fly fishing, canoeing in the Boundary Waters, skiing, four wheeling, and raising cattle. He was a community volunteer who coordinated the collection and repair of bikes to donate to Interfaith Outreach for the past 30 years. He was a soccer and basketball coach for his sons at Orono. This year, he and his wife Martha celebrated 50 years of marriage by visiting 50 ice cream shoppes in the 6 months prior to his passing.
Andy will be dearly missed and survived by his loving wife, Martha, sons Jim (Deb) and John (girlfriend Holly), grandson Ben, brothers Peter (Carol), Martin (Carmella), Myron (Carol), John (Mickey), and Mary (Mike) and their families.
A true Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, May 7th at 11:00 a.m. with an ice cream reception following at Wayzata Community Church, 125 East Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata. Memorials may be directed to Interfaith Outreach or Wayzata Community Church.
