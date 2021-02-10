Amy Clara Reese

Amy Clara (Haag) Reese passed away Peacefully the evening of Friday, December 11, 2020 at age 90. The youngest of three girls, Amy grew up on a small dairy farm in Wisconsin. She met Madison “city boy,” Thomas Walter Reese and they were married August of 1949. Thus began a seven decade whirlwind of army and company relocations both here and abroad with a growing family in tow, finally settling in Mound in the late 60’s. Petite and pretty, gracious and kind, Amy was multi-talented and a wonderful hostess to the many visitors and events at their Lake Minnetonka home. Her gardens and cooking were legendary. Amy made a quiet impact participating in Garden Club, Bible Study Fellowship, Befrienders and, of course, all things Antique Automobile with Tom. She also started a small company with her good friend, Monna Suerth, designing and sewing Adaptive Fashions for special needs clients, and she even sold real estate for a while! Along with many friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews, she will be missed by her five children: Janet (Bill) Mohrman, Andy (Susan) Reese, Kathy (James) Gerlach, Amy Jane Paschka and Christina (Denny) Strunc; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Amy was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, who passed away May of 2018 and son-in-law Scott Paschka. A burial/memorial service is tentatively planned for later in 2021 in Mound, MN. Huber Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Mound, 952-472-1716 www.huberfunerals.com
