Effective July 6, Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Laker Pioneer, will be opening its office doors to the public again. Office doors were closed March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Currently, as the state has managed to “flatten the curve” and allowed hospitals and medical personnel to be more prepared to treat patients with COVID-19, APG has taken the next step in getting back to reopening more completely.
APG locations will still observe COVID-19 health recommendations from the CDC, including social distancing, frequent washing of hands and the use of masks in its offices, and it will also require those entering its buildings to wear masks, for their own protection and to help reduce the possibility of spread to staff.
If you are not comfortable wearing a mask in any APG buildings, you can still reach staff by phone or via at 952-442-4414.
The Laker Pioneer/Sun Patriot offices are located at 8 Elm St. S in Waconia.
