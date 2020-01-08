West Hennepin Public Safety has announced the dates for the 2020 Citizens Police Academy. The Citizens Police Academy will start on February 13, 2020 and will end with graduation on April 2, 2020. The Academy runs for eight weeks, one day a week, Thursday nights, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
WHAT IS IT?
The Citizens Academy is a FREE 24-hour block of instruction designed to give citizens knowledge about how your police department operates, our policies, procedures, programs and challenges. In addition, you will be introduced to government officials and staff and learn about the responsibilities of their respective office. Participants in each session will commit to meeting 3 hours, one night a week for 8 weeks.
The Citizens Police Academy was designed to create a better understanding of law enforcement through education. The Citizens Police Academy participants are presented with realistic hands on information, which will help each participant better understand the police department functions. The classroom and hands on information covers: DWI and Traffic Enforcement, home security, personal security, use of force, including deadly force which includes a demonstration of the Taser Gun and FATS training (firearms simulation), Hennepin County Dispatch Center, Court procedures including testifying before a Judge and many other areas related to law enforcement. An informational video explaining citizens police academy can be found on our website at http://www.westhennepin.com/citizens-police-academy.html .
This is a great opportunity to meet your police officers, fellow citizens, and other members of government to learn why we do what we do. At graduation you will receive a certificate and become a member of the Citizens Academy Network Alumni.
WHY SHOULD I ATTEND?
We believe an informed citizenry will enhance public safety, make better decisions about how to protect themselves and their business, understand law enforcement strategies to problem-solving and provide leadership to other areas of government.
This class is a must for those people who live or work in or near the West Hennepin Public Safety Department’s jurisdiction. The West Hennepin Public Safety Department is currently establishing a list of participants who would be interested in the next class. The recommended attendee age is 18 years and older. Please contact the West Hennepin Public Safety Department at (763) 479-0500 between the hours 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., if you are interested in attending the Citizens Police Academy.
