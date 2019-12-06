Grandfriends’ Day is a long-standing and popular Shirley Hills Primary School tradition. The event is called “Grandfriends’ Day” to encourage students to invite a friend or neighbor to come if their grandparents live far away or are not able to attend the event geared toward the youngsters’ older friends. This event is always one of the highlights of the year for Shirley Hills students, staff and families.
More than 500 special guests attended Grandfriends’ Day at Shirley Hills on Nov. 15. New this year, the school partnered with groups from Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and Lake Minnetonka Shores Senior Living to add to the total of grandfriends who attended. These special guests volunteered to support some of the students who were not able to have a grandparent or family friend in attendance.
“We are very grateful for their partnership with our students at Shirley Hills,” said principal Scott Eidsness.
The well-orchestrated schedule included wonderful grade-level vocal concerts which showcased the talents of Shirley Hills’ students. Grandparents and special guests had the opportunity to visit the classrooms to see what their students were learning and participate in some special projects. They also had the chance to take part in a book fair in the media center.
Grandfriends’ Day always occurs close to Veterans Day. In addition to setting up a special display at the school for the veterans, each grade level concert recognizes the veterans in attendance and sings a special patriotic song to honor them.
“We had a tremendously successful Grandfriends’ Day at Shirley Hills,” said Eidsness. “As always, it was a wonderful day and a great community-building event.”
